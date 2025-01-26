Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day Defies Crackdowns in Balochistan

Thousands of people assembled in Dalbandin, Balochistan, on 'Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day,' defying heavy security presence and an internet blackout, the Balochistan Post reported. The event, spearheaded by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), sought to spotlight alleged human rights violations and genocide in the region.

Despite stringent security measures, internet shutdowns, and discouragement tactics, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) hailed the event a success. According to the Balochistan Post, proceedings began with the Baloch national anthem, followed by speeches addressing allegations of systemic human rights abuses in Balochistan, described by organizers as a 'genocide.'

Key figures from the BYC, including Mahrang Baloch and Sebghatullah Shahji, delivered powerful messages urging solidarity and perseverance against ongoing repression. 'This marks the inception of a movement,' stated Mahrang Baloch, stressing the need for community efforts to reclaim control over resources and spotlight ongoing rights violations.

In anticipation of the rally, internet services in Dalbandin and nearby areas were cut off three days prior, disabling both mobile and landline networks on the event day, as noted by the Balochistan Post. This created communication barriers, including with government agencies. Alongside the blackout, thousands of Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and other security forces were dispatched to Chagai district. Residents claimed roadblocks, vehicle confiscations, and leaflet distributions warned against rally attendance.

The Balochistan Post further reported that crackdowns on non-customs paid vehicles complicated regional travel. Haji Wali Muhammad Badech from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) condemned these actions via social media, criticizing the authorities' measures against locals.

Amid these challenges, the BYC commended the significant turnout, framing it as a 'Baloch national referendum' against alleged state repression. Mahrang Baloch expressed pride in the collective spirit showcased by Balochistan families, highlighting their participation as a robust act of resistance against continuing adversities.

