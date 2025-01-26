Left Menu

Community Unites as Tragic Discovery Stirs Calls for Justice in Lakki Marwat

The body of Rehanullah, a kidnapped PAEC worker, was found dead in Lakki Marwat, sparking local unrest and search efforts. The community, rallying for justice, mourned his loss and demanded the safe release of remaining hostages, leading to protests and a citywide strike.

Updated: 26-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Lakki Marwat's remote Zareefwaal area, the body of Rehanullah, a contract worker for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), was discovered on Saturday. His death, preceded by a period of uncertainty after he was kidnapped with another PAEC worker, prompted extensive search efforts by the local community, as reported by Dawn.

A local elder, whose identity remains undisclosed, shared that a collective group comprised of local elders, relatives, and armed members of civic groups conducted searches following reports of security forces targeting militant hideouts with shelling. However, details of this operation remain unconfirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A video circulating on social media highlighted armed locals scanning the mountainous terrain. The elder added that Rehanullah's body was handed over by the kidnappers to local leadership before being transported to the Government City Hospital for examination. Fortunately, the search also resulted in the release of Nawaz Khan, a coach driver kidnapped alongside Rehanullah. Efforts continue to ensure the freedom of remaining captives.

Post-medical formalities, Rehanullah's body was returned to his family, with a large gathering from across the district attending his burial. In light of the tragedy, the All Shopkeepers Union declared a shutdown in Lakki Marwat on Monday, expressing solidarity and backing elders' initiatives for the safe return of all hostages, Dawn reported.

The local business community has vowed to partake in further protests, standing in unity with the victims' families. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

