Belarus's long-serving leader, Alexander Lukashenko, appears set to extend his tenure well into its third decade. According to Al Jazeera, exit polls suggest Lukashenko has captured 87.6% of votes—a result the West has dismissed as a 'sham'. This presidential election marks the first since 2020, when Lukashenko faced unprecedented protests.

Back then, the opposition and many Western nations accused him of election fraud, resulting in sanctions. Cracking down on dissent, his government imprisoned over a thousand people, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski. The United Nations estimates that 300,000 Belarusians fled, primarily to Poland and Lithuania. With foreign voting suspended, many cannot participate in the current election.

At a recent gathering in Minsk, Lukashenko asserted a firm stand against upheaval, declaring: 'Do not hope, we will never repeat what we had in 2020.' He described Belarus as a 'tough democracy' amid Western criticism led by EU diplomat Kaja Kallas. Critics argue the election's candidates are mere figureheads to project a democratic façade.

(With inputs from agencies.)