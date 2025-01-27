Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: Dubai Youth Forum Sets the Stage

The Dubai Youth Forum, hosted by the Dubai Youth Council, takes place on January 28, aiming to enhance youth involvement in shaping Dubai's future. With support from The Executive Council of Dubai, the forum provides a platform for young talents and experts to connect, inspire, and launch innovative initiatives.

Updated: 27-01-2025 10:05 IST
Empowering Future Leaders: Dubai Youth Forum Sets the Stage
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai is set to host a significant event aimed at bolstering youth engagement, as the Dubai Youth Council presents the Dubai Youth Forum on January 28. Supported by The Executive Council of Dubai, the forum seeks to align with the emirate's strategic future plans.

The event, which will unfold at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, is more than just a gathering; it is a strategic push towards empowering the younger generation and nurturing their roles in Dubai's developmental goals. Diverse programs are set to launch, offering resources and innovation to elevate young talents.

According to Hassan Sabt, Chairman of the Dubai Youth Council, the forum represents an essential initiative for empowering youth and integrating them with public and private decision-makers. The aim is to uncover and cultivate potential leaders, setting a foundation for their progression in various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

