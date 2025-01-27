Modi and Trump Reaffirm Alliance in Key Phone Call
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on his second term, emphasizing the strong partnership between India and the United States. In a phone conversation, both leaders committed to enhancing global peace and prosperity. The discussion marked their first verbal engagement since Trump's recent inauguration.
In a significant telephone conversation held on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership. Modi described Trump, who recently assumed office for a second term, as a trusted friend.
Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on his re-election, expressing delight over their discussion. He highlighted India's dedication to collaborating with the United States in pursuit of global peace, prosperity, and security. The dialogue also served as the leaders' first verbal interaction since Trump's inauguration on January 20.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the inaugural function in a representative capacity for Modi, delivering a personal letter from the Prime Minister to President Trump. Modi had previously extended his congratulations to Trump, underscoring their shared vision for enhancing bilateral ties to benefit both nations and the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
