India-China Diplomatic Moves: New Initiatives Unveiled

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited China to advance India-China ties by resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, reestablishing direct flights, and enhancing cooperation on trans-border rivers. The visit aligns with efforts to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, aiming to rebuild mutual trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:47 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Image Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a pivotal visit to China from January 26 to 27, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri initiated significant advancements in diplomatic ties between India and China. Among the key developments was the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, scheduled for summer 2025, highlighting a step towards reviving cultural links.

Further, both nations agreed to restart direct air services, enhancing connectivity as they gear up to celebrate their 75th year of diplomatic relations in 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs announced these developments as part of a broader strategy to rebuild and stabilize bilateral relations, following directives from prime leadership meetings.

The visit also shed light on economic and trade issues, aiming for long-term policy transparency. Foreign Secretary Misri's engagement with top officials, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, underscores a commitment towards a cooperative future with historical ties and mutual goals taking center stage.

