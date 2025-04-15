Turf War Escalates in Indian Boxing Federation as Elections Loom

The tussle within India's boxing administration reached a new height on Tuesday as members from several state units called for urgent elections. Meanwhile, the newly-formed Interim Committee made key announcements, including the scheduling of national championships and the appointment of coaches, in an effort to restore normalcy.

The tenure of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) office-bearers ended on February 2, but legal disputes have delayed the elections. In a recent development, the Himachal Pradesh High Court instructed the Sports Ministry's observer and the Returning Officer to issue a new election schedule by April 28, pending further hearings.

Ajay Singh, the former BFI President and current head of the interim committee, faces criticism from several state boxing heads for allegedly delaying elections and compromising the federation's constitution. The Interim Committee has prioritized decisions to rejuvenate domestic competitions, underscoring the urgency to secure athletes' futures and enhance performance on international platforms.

