Turf War Escalates in Indian Boxing Federation as Elections Loom

India's boxing administration is embroiled in a turf war, with demands for immediate elections. The Interim Committee, created to manage the federation's activities, has announced decisions for national championships and coach appointments. Legal disputes have delayed elections, originally scheduled for March, pointing to leadership contention and administrative challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:43 IST
The tussle within India's boxing administration reached a new height on Tuesday as members from several state units called for urgent elections. Meanwhile, the newly-formed Interim Committee made key announcements, including the scheduling of national championships and the appointment of coaches, in an effort to restore normalcy.

The tenure of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) office-bearers ended on February 2, but legal disputes have delayed the elections. In a recent development, the Himachal Pradesh High Court instructed the Sports Ministry's observer and the Returning Officer to issue a new election schedule by April 28, pending further hearings.

Ajay Singh, the former BFI President and current head of the interim committee, faces criticism from several state boxing heads for allegedly delaying elections and compromising the federation's constitution. The Interim Committee has prioritized decisions to rejuvenate domestic competitions, underscoring the urgency to secure athletes' futures and enhance performance on international platforms.

