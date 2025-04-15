India Sets the Stage for Exciting Bangladesh Tour in August
India will participate in a white-ball series against Bangladesh in August, comprising three ODIs and three T20s. The series begins in Mirpur and concludes in Chattogram, marking India's first T20 bilateral series in Bangladesh since 2014. This tour will aid in preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup T20.
The Indian cricket team is gearing up for a significant white-ball series against Bangladesh in August, with venues spanning Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur and Chattogram. This marks India's first T20 bilateral series in Bangladesh, setting the stage for an exciting series.
According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board's announcement, the series will include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty20 (T20) matches. The action kicks off with ODIs on August 17 and 20 in Mirpur, followed by games in Chattogram, before returning to Dhaka for the concluding T20s on August 29 and 31.
The series also serves as a preparatory event for the Asia Cup T20. The location of the Asia Cup remains uncertain, with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and UAE as potential venues, due to Pakistan's reluctance to travel to India. Enthusiasts are readying for fierce and entertaining challenges, especially with India's strong cricketing reputation.
