Strengthening Ties: India's Ambitious Plans with Japan Unveiled

Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, expressed enthusiasm for strengthening India-Japan ties, highlighting plans to bring 50,000 Indian professionals to Japan and increasing Japanese companies in India from 1,500 to 15,000. Key areas of focus include business, defense, and people-to-people connections as Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister visits Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:48 IST
Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, expressed enthusiasm over Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Japan, emphasizing the strengthening of India-Japan ties. A key highlight of the visit is the plan to bring at least 50,000 Indian professionals to Japan in the coming years and significantly increase the number of Japanese companies operating in India from 1,500 to 15,000.

The Ambassador described India-Japan relations as "excellent," underpinned by civilizational and cultural links that have evolved from government-to-government dynamics to a broader business-to-business engagement. He underscored the robust political, business, science and technology, defense, and security partnerships between the two nations.

Highlighting India's human resources, George spoke about the high-quality professionals India offers, noting their significance in roles like CFOs within various companies due to their integrity and expertise. He stressed that both nations share a commitment to regional security and prosperity, mentioning the QUAD Summit as a pivotal factor in this alliance, which will be held in India this year with high-level participation from Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

