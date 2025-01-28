Left Menu

Nepal's Social Media Bill Targets Fake News and Deep Fakes with Severe Penalties

Nepal has introduced a stringent social media bill imposing severe penalties for spreading fake news and deep fakes. The bill also covers cyberstalking and obscenity, with penalties of imprisonment and fines. Users failing to comply with legal regulations face hefty fines under the proposed provisions.

Nepal's government has drafted a new social media bill aimed at clamping down on the spread of fake news and deep fakes, presenting several harsh penalties for offenders. Tabled in the National Assembly, the bill seeks to regulate social media usage, proposing stringent fines and prison sentences for those propagating false information through fake accounts.

The bill's Section 27 prohibits creating or using fake profiles to disseminate falsehoods, carrying penalties of up to three months' imprisonment, a fine of up to 50,000 Nepali rupees, or both. The proposed regulations extend to the sharing of harmful or deceptive content that could threaten national interests, with violators facing up to five years in prison and fines of up to 1.5 million rupees.

In tackling cyberspace offenses, the bill outlines penalties for posting obscene content, spreading offensive information, and engaging in cyberstalking. With fines reaching as high as 10 million rupees for certain breaches, organizations must obtain government approval to operate platforms compliantly. The measures underscore an intensified stance on misinformation and digital misconduct.

