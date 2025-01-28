Climate Change Adaptation: A Temporary Economic Trade-Off for France

In a recent report, the French Directorate General of the Treasury has projected a 'temporary and moderate economic slowdown' as France adapts to climate change. The transition to carbon neutrality could reduce GDP by nearly one percent by 2030, given the economic impacts analyzed under different scenarios.

The nation aims for a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels by the end of the decade. Nathalie George, leading the Directorate's Macroeconomic Policy and European Affairs, stated that a coordinated transition will entail manageable economic costs.

The report identifies dual economic impacts: rising carbon taxes and production costs. Consumer prices may climb, decreasing purchasing power, while businesses may face elevated production expenses. Although initially challenging, the economic contraction is predicted to lessen by 2040, with potential recovery continuing through 2050.

