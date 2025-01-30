Tragic Midair Collision in D.C.: 18 Recovered, No Survivors

A tragic midair collision in Washington, D.C., occurred Wednesday night when an American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter, both crashing into the Potomac River. The incident left rescue teams working in a tense race against time to find survivors amid freezing conditions.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the catastrophic crash involved an American Eagle Flight with 64 passengers and a military helicopter carrying three soldiers. The focus now, she stated, is on rescuing potential survivors as emergency services, backed by regional fire and police departments, conducted operations in dark, cold waters.

DC's Fire and EMS Chief John A Donnelly Sr. detailed the extreme challenges faced by the 300 responders. The hazardous environment includes murky waters filled with ice and strong winds, making the search a daunting task. So far, 18 bodies have been recovered, with no survivors reported.

