Shallow Quake Shakes Southeast of Nikolai, Alaska
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of Nikolai, Alaska, at a shallow depth causing significant tremors. Despite its strength, no injuries or substantial damage have been reported, according to preliminary assessments by the US Geological Survey.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rattled Alaska on Monday, as reported by the US Geological Survey. The seismic event was pinpointed 71 kilometers southeast of Nikolai city.
Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake occurred at a notably shallow depth of just 0.1 miles, amplifying the intensity of the felt tremors. Shallow earthquakes tend to be more strongly felt than deeper ones due to their proximity to the surface.
Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or significant property damage resulting from the quake, authorities confirmed.
