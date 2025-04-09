Left Menu

Economic Tremors: Emerging Markets Bracing for Impact Amid Trade Tensions

Emerging markets experienced a downturn as U.S. tariffs took effect, impacting stocks, currencies, and international bonds. While Chinese stocks rose on positive trade negotiation signals, other markets faced declines. Central banks are cautious, with currency depreciation and potential interest rate cuts on the horizon. The global economy faces mounting recession fears.

Updated: 09-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:23 IST
Stocks, currencies, and international bonds in emerging markets tumbled on Wednesday due to U.S. tariffs on global economies. While Chinese equities rose on negotiation hopes, markets, including those in Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam, saw steep declines.

International bonds from frontier economies fell below 70 cents on the dollar, indicating distressed debt. Despite the dollar's weakening, emerging markets face potential defaults. Tensions escalated following Trump's stringent trade policies, threatening global recession.

Central banks face a dilemma over cutting interest rates to support economies or maintaining stability amid currency depreciation. South Africa's rand bucked the trend, supported by a surge in gold prices, as market dynamics remain volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

