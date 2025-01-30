Left Menu

Global Journalistic Bodies Condemn Pakistan's PECA Amendments

Prominent journalistic organizations strongly oppose amendments to Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), asserting they curtail digital expression. The International Federation of Journalists and others stress that the measures threaten press freedom, calling on President Zardari to uphold constitutional rights and reject the controversial law.

30-01-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

Leading journalistic bodies worldwide are decrying recent changes to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in Pakistan. These amendments became law following President Asif Ali Zardari's endorsement, reported Dawn. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) labeled the amendments as a clear effort to suppress digital speech under the pretense of combating misinformation.

The IFJ highlighted concerns that the legislation jeopardizes journalists, activists, and public access to information by extending government reach online, expanding censorship, and enforcing penalties for broadly defined violations. The organization implored President Zardari to reject the bill and uphold the constitutional right to free expression.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Afzal Butt expressed dismay at President Zardari's decision, given the repeated pleas from media groups regarding the PECA amendments, stated Dawn. Reporters Without Borders criticized growing press and internet control in Pakistan as a troubling decline in press freedom. Similarly, the Media Diversity Institute denounced the government's actions, attributing them to widespread fear and uncertainty.

The Forum for Digital Rights and Democracy, representing various Pakistani civil society factions, voiced concern over the PECA amendments' passage sans stakeholder input. They warned that the lack of consultation jeopardizes the law's legitimacy and endangers free speech, a cornerstone of democracy. Groups like Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have echoed these sentiments, Dawn noted.

Protests by media workers against the PECA law included a demonstration at the National Press Club. Media leaders were disheartened by Zardari's approval of the amendments, which contradicted his previous vow not to sign the law. According to reports, Zardari assured the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), via JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, that he would not consent to the amendments.

The PRA statement indicated Zardari temporarily halted the bill at Rehman's request, pending PRA's feedback. Post a PRA consultation with the JUI-F chief, Rehman reportedly relayed their concerns to Zardari. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

