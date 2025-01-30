Left Menu

BNM Chairman Honors Martyred Leader on Anniversary

Dr Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement, honored Dr Mannan Baloch on the ninth anniversary of his martyrdom, emphasizing his pivotal role in the Baloch struggle for independence. Dr Mannan Baloch's legacy continues to inspire the movement, despite systematic efforts to suppress Baloch resistance by Pakistani forces.

Representative image (Photo/@BNMovement_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On the ninth anniversary of Dr Mannan Baloch's martyrdom, the Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Dr Naseem Baloch, paid tribute to his enduring contributions to the Baloch freedom struggle. Dr Mannan, alongside prominent figures like BNM Secretary General Babu Nauroz, was martyred by Pakistani forces in Mastung on January 30, 2016.

Dr Naseem hailed Dr Mannan as a courageous and pivotal leader in the intellectual foundation of the Baloch national movement. "His voice for Baloch freedom was intolerable to Pakistan, which ultimately silenced it," Dr Naseem stated, highlighting Dr Mannan's choice to resist despite having a luxurious life as a doctor.

Condemning the Pakistani government's systematic targeting of Baloch leaders, Dr Naseem asserted that Dr Mannan's murder was part of a broader campaign against the Baloch people. He reaffirmed the BNM's commitment to Dr Mannan's ideology, vowing that his legacy continues to guide the struggle for an independent Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

