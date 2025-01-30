Midair Tragedy: No Survivors Expected After Potomac Collision

Authorities have declared that no survivors are expected from the tragic midair collision over the Potomac River in Washington, DC. The efforts have now transitioned to recovering bodies, with DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly confirming the retrieval of 28 bodies from the passenger jet and one from the military helicopter.

This devastating accident involved an American Airlines passenger plane, carrying 64 people, and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter with three soldiers on board. As of the latest reports, all 67 individuals are presumed dead. The passenger jet broke into several pieces upon crashing into the river, complicating recovery efforts.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy detailed that the American Airlines jet was overturned and split in three parts in the water. As recovery continues, the National Transportation Safety Board will collaborate with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash. The tragedy has prompted the grounding of flights at Reagan National Airport and has drawn widespread condolences, including a statement from President Donald Trump.

