Former Fed Adviser Arrested for Alleged Espionage with China

John Harold Rogers, 63, of Vienna, Virginia, and former Senior Adviser for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, was apprehended on charges of conspiracy to steal Federal Reserve trade secrets for China's benefit, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This development marks a significant instance of alleged economic espionage.

The Justice Department confirmed that Rogers allegedly misused his position to assist co-conspirators connected to the Chinese government. Devin DeBacker, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, emphasized the department's commitment to using all necessary measures to combat such threats to national security.

U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. of the District of Columbia highlighted that Rogers allegedly passed sensitive information to Chinese officials, posing a grave security risk. FBI Counterintelligence Division's Assistant Director Kevin Vorndran warned that these actions could afford foreign adversaries undue economic advantage.

The indictment further accuses Rogers of sharing sensitive Federal Reserve information with individuals posing as graduate students from a Chinese university. Despite being a U.S. citizen with a significant role at the FRB, Rogers allegedly exchanged trade-secret data, reportedly netting $450,000 as a part-time professor in China.

According to the Department of Justice, the sensitive data could benefit China, especially in managing U.S. foreign debt and influencing market conditions akin to insider trading. Rogers is charged with conspiracy to commit economic espionage and making false statements.

The FBI's Washington Field Office and the Federal Reserve Board's Inspector General are investigating. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and Rogers remains presumed innocent until proven guilty. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)