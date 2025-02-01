Poliovirus Reemerges in Pakistan's Environmental Samples, Spurring Urgency for Vaccination

In an alarming public health development, the poliovirus has been detected in environmental samples collected across all four provinces of Pakistan, marking the first instance of 2025 for such widespread detection. According to ARY News reports, sources indicate that sewage samples taken from January 6 to 15 have tested positive for poliovirus in 26 districts nationwide.

The presence of the virus has been confirmed in 15 districts of Sindh, five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and three each in Balochistan and Punjab. The discovery of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in these sewage samples raises significant concern over the virus's dissemination in the environment, signaling an urgent call for action.

In 2024, Pakistan grappled with 73 reported polio cases and over 480 polio-positive sewage samples, underscoring the dire need for robust vaccination initiatives. The recurrence of poliovirus, with recent confirmations from Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Naushahro Feroze in Sindh, emphasizes ongoing challenges in eradicating the virus.

Samples collected on December 23 and 24 last year corroborate the virus's presence, aligning with a troubling pattern of environmental detections. The National Institute of Health's Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication reported a wild poliovirus case involving a female child in Dera Ismail Khan, whose symptoms began on December 31, 2024.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis and even death, highlighting the critical need for comprehensive vaccination strategies. The most effective protection for children remains the routine administration of multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine, ensuring sustained immunity against this debilitating disease.

