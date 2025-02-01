Israel Concludes Terrorist Transfers Amid Hostage Release Deal

In the latest development from Tel Aviv, the Israel Prison Service has successfully concluded the fourth installment of terrorist releases as part of the 'Wings of Freedom' operation. This operation is a crucial component of an agreement aimed at securing the return of hostages.

The intricate process involved the transfer of 183 terrorists from various facilities nationwide to the 'Ofer' and 'Ktziot' prisons. The operation was conducted with precision by officers from the Israel Prison Service's elite 'Nahshon' Unit and supported by the Israel Police.

Following thorough activities within the prison system and necessary political endorsements, the terrorists have now been released. The Israel Prison Service ensured that the releases were executed in strict accordance with political guidelines and in close coordination with all relevant security entities.

