Global Alliance for Big Cat Conservation Initiated

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) has formally established itself as a treaty-based inter-governmental entity, solidifying its status as an international legal organization. The announcement was made by India's Ministry of External Affairs, which serves as the depository for the necessary Framework Agreement.

Currently, 27 countries have joined the IBCA, with multiple global and national wildlife conservation organizations pledging their partnership. Launched in April 2023, the IBCA's mission centers on the conservation of seven big cat species, namely tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, and pumas. India was selected by consensus as the headquarters for this global initiative.

The IBCA invites membership from all UN countries that either house these big cat species or are interested in supporting their conservation. With a legal quota of countries depositing the ratified Framework Agreement in New Delhi, the alliance has now gained global recognition. The Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change emphasized the organization's role in promoting collaborative efforts for rigorous big cat conservation practices.

