UAE-Germany Business Forum Strengthens Economic Bonds
The UAE-Germany Business Forum in Abu Dhabi highlighted deepening economic ties, with a focus on strategic partnerships in sectors like renewable energy, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. Both nations aim to foster collaboration in green energy and digital transformation, paving the way for increased trade and investment opportunities.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates and Germany strengthened their economic partnership with the UAE-German Business Forum held in Abu Dhabi. Hosted at the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the event brought together senior officials and industry leaders to explore collaboration in vital sectors.
Key speakers included Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Jorg Kukies, Germany's Minister of Finance. They emphasized the robust economic relationship and potential growth areas, including renewable energy, industrial technology, and logistics.
Significant highlights were the progress under the Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement and new joint ventures in fintech and digital platforms, reinforcing the nations' commitment to sustainable economic development.
