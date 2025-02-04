UAE-Germany Business Forum Strengthens Economic Bonds

The United Arab Emirates and Germany strengthened their economic partnership with the UAE-German Business Forum held in Abu Dhabi. Hosted at the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the event brought together senior officials and industry leaders to explore collaboration in vital sectors.

Key speakers included Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Jorg Kukies, Germany's Minister of Finance. They emphasized the robust economic relationship and potential growth areas, including renewable energy, industrial technology, and logistics.

Significant highlights were the progress under the Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement and new joint ventures in fintech and digital platforms, reinforcing the nations' commitment to sustainable economic development.

