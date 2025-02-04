Left Menu

UAE-Germany Business Forum Strengthens Economic Bonds

The UAE-Germany Business Forum in Abu Dhabi highlighted deepening economic ties, with a focus on strategic partnerships in sectors like renewable energy, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. Both nations aim to foster collaboration in green energy and digital transformation, paving the way for increased trade and investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:00 IST
UAE-Germany Business Forum Strengthens Economic Bonds
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates and Germany strengthened their economic partnership with the UAE-German Business Forum held in Abu Dhabi. Hosted at the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the event brought together senior officials and industry leaders to explore collaboration in vital sectors.

Key speakers included Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Jorg Kukies, Germany's Minister of Finance. They emphasized the robust economic relationship and potential growth areas, including renewable energy, industrial technology, and logistics.

Significant highlights were the progress under the Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement and new joint ventures in fintech and digital platforms, reinforcing the nations' commitment to sustainable economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025