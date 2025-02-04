Trump Secures 30-Day Tariff Pause Amid Border Security Deals with Canada and Mexico

The United States has implemented a 30-day delay on tariffs initially set for imports from Canada and Mexico, following President Donald Trump's announcement that new border security commitments were secured with both countries. This pause, announced before tariffs were to take effect, follows discussions Trump had with leaders from Canada and Mexico.

President Trump aims to negotiate improved border security agreements during this period, citing concerns over fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration. He expressed satisfaction with the current outcome through his Truth Social platform, highlighting his responsibility to ensure American safety.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in response, unveiled a plan involving $1.3 billion Canadian dollars to strengthen border measures, enhance coordination, and tackle fentanyl issues. Additionally, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum committed to deploying 10,000 troops to the northern border as part of collaborative efforts with the U.S. against drug trafficking and illegal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)