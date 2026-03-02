Chouhan Criticizes TMC: Infiltration and Border Security Concerns

In recent developments, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly criticized the law and order situation in West Bengal, targeting the state's ruling TMC party.

Accusations were made during a 'Poriborton Yatra' rally, with Chouhan alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is deliberately sheltering infiltrators and facilitating demographic changes by issuing fake Aadhaar and voter cards.

Chouhan asserted that border security measures are deliberately being neglected, as the TMC government hasn't provided land for border fencing, hindering efforts to curb infiltration from Bangladesh. He vowed decisive action if the BJP secures power in the state.