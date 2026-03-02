Left Menu

Chouhan Criticizes TMC: Infiltration and Border Security Concerns

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized West Bengal's government over law and order. He accused them of sheltering infiltrators and altering regional demographics using fake IDs. Chouhan claimed the ruling party hinders border security efforts. He promised action if BJP gains power in the state.

In recent developments, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly criticized the law and order situation in West Bengal, targeting the state's ruling TMC party.

Accusations were made during a 'Poriborton Yatra' rally, with Chouhan alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is deliberately sheltering infiltrators and facilitating demographic changes by issuing fake Aadhaar and voter cards.

Chouhan asserted that border security measures are deliberately being neglected, as the TMC government hasn't provided land for border fencing, hindering efforts to curb infiltration from Bangladesh. He vowed decisive action if the BJP secures power in the state.

