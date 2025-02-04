Left Menu

Modi's Washington Visit to Boost US-India Strategic Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the White House next week, following an invitation from US President Donald Trump. The meeting underscores the strong US-India strategic partnership, focusing on expanding trade, security cooperation, and regional stability, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:19 IST
Modi's Washington Visit to Boost US-India Strategic Ties
PM Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the White House next week, following an official invitation from US President Donald Trump. The visit follows a recent phone discussion on January 27, in which both leaders emphasized advancing the US-India strategic partnership, as well as the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.

During the January 27 conversation, Trump highlighted immigration issues and stressed the importance of India purchasing more American security equipment and ensuring fair bilateral trade ties. 'The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation on regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe,' according to a statement from the White House.

Plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House were also discussed, reinforcing the strong friendship and strategic ties between the countries. Notably, India will host the Quad Leaders for the first time later this year, furthering the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership efforts. Bilateral trade between the US and India exceeded USD 118 billion in 2023-24, with India posting a trade surplus of USD 32 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025