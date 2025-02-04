Modi's Washington Visit to Boost US-India Strategic Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the White House next week, following an official invitation from US President Donald Trump. The visit follows a recent phone discussion on January 27, in which both leaders emphasized advancing the US-India strategic partnership, as well as the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.

During the January 27 conversation, Trump highlighted immigration issues and stressed the importance of India purchasing more American security equipment and ensuring fair bilateral trade ties. 'The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation on regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe,' according to a statement from the White House.

Plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House were also discussed, reinforcing the strong friendship and strategic ties between the countries. Notably, India will host the Quad Leaders for the first time later this year, furthering the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership efforts. Bilateral trade between the US and India exceeded USD 118 billion in 2023-24, with India posting a trade surplus of USD 32 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)