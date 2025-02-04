Pakistan's Controversial Cybercrimes Amendment Sparks Human Rights Concerns

Human Rights Watch has issued a stark warning regarding the recent amendment to Pakistan's cybercrimes act, stating that internet freedom and free expression are at serious risk. The organization has urged the Pakistani parliament to either repeal or reform the new Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Enacted on January 29, 2025, the law defines spreading 'fake or false' information as a criminal offense, punishable by up to three years in prison. The amendment's vague language, as noted by Human Rights Watch, describes such information as material that may incite fear or unrest, raising concerns over subjective interpretations.

The Pakistani government was accused of bypassing public consultation by excluding businesses and civil society from the legislative process. Patricia Gossman from Human Rights Watch criticized the amendment for failing to respect fundamental human rights while inadequately addressing legitimate online security threats.

Calls have been made for revising the law's contentious clauses, particularly those expanding the government's capacity to regulate online content through newly established agencies. Such control mechanisms lack adherence to international human rights standards, further eroding freedom of speech.

The establishment of the Social Media Protection and Regulation Authority enables the censorship of online material deemed 'fake' or counter to state ideology. This measure, part of a broader crackdown on digital expression, has been met with protest calls from rights groups and journalist unions across Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)