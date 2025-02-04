US-Salvador Landmark Accord: Tackling Migration and Chinese Influence

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conducted a high-profile meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador on Monday. The extensive discussions focused on stemming illegal migration, dismantling criminal gangs, and addressing complex regional security issues, while also exploring strategies to curb Chinese influence throughout Central America.

In a detailed statement, the US Department of State confirmed that the meeting yielded multiple agreements, which are aimed at enhancing the prosperity and security of both nations. President Bukele consented to the repatriation of Salvadoran MS-13 gang members unlawfully residing in the US. Further, he committed to detaining violent illegal immigrants, including those affiliated with the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, as well as criminal migrants from various countries. In a groundbreaking move, Bukele even offered to imprison dangerous American criminals within El Salvador.

An integral part of the discussions was a memorandum of understanding on civil nuclear cooperation, duly signed by Secretary Rubio and Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco. Moreover, Rubio announced the US would lift restrictions to aid joint operations detecting suspicious travelers at El Salvador's National Passenger Analysis Center, which includes resuming collaboration with El Salvador's Border Security Information Group. The bilateral agenda also touched on counteracting the influence of the Chinese Communist Party, ensuring the sovereignty of both nations and regional allies in the Western Hemisphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)