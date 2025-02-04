Left Menu

Israel's Path to Ceasefire Progress in Qatar Discussions

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's meeting in Washington preceded plans to send a delegation to Qatar to address the ceasefire's second phase with Hamas. Scheduled negotiations were delayed for strategic discussions with US officials. Hostage release remains a critical concern as talks continue under challenging circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:58 IST
Israel's Path to Ceasefire Progress in Qatar Discussions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) (Image Credit: X/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a diplomatic progression, Israel is set to dispatch a delegation to Qatar following strategic discussions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. The focus of the delegation will be the technical intricacies involved in the second phase of the ceasefire with Hamas, as announced by the Prime Minister's office on Tuesday.

Netanyahu's involvement with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff led to a postponement in scheduled ceasefire discussions, marking a critical juncture in shaping Israel's approach as he convenes the political-security cabinet post his US visit.

While the ceasefire's initial phase aims at releasing 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, only 18 have seen freedom. Critics argue this phased approach risks prolonged captivity for remaining hostages, amidst concerns over negotiations affecting at least 79 hostages, with 35 reported deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025