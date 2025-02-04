Israel's Path to Ceasefire Progress in Qatar Discussions

In a diplomatic progression, Israel is set to dispatch a delegation to Qatar following strategic discussions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. The focus of the delegation will be the technical intricacies involved in the second phase of the ceasefire with Hamas, as announced by the Prime Minister's office on Tuesday.

Netanyahu's involvement with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff led to a postponement in scheduled ceasefire discussions, marking a critical juncture in shaping Israel's approach as he convenes the political-security cabinet post his US visit.

While the ceasefire's initial phase aims at releasing 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, only 18 have seen freedom. Critics argue this phased approach risks prolonged captivity for remaining hostages, amidst concerns over negotiations affecting at least 79 hostages, with 35 reported deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)