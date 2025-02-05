Trump Unveils Bold Plan for Gaza Takeover Amidst Controversial Policies

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump has announced plans for American intervention in the Gaza Strip, including dismantling weapons and infrastructure and fostering economic development. This announcement comes during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Trump expresses hopes for lasting peace in the region.

Trump emphasized the US's commitment to transforming Gaza economically, addressing the buildup of unexploded ordnances, and creating jobs and housing. He described the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as a potential stepping stone toward broader peace, with the US playing a pivotal role.

Further, Trump disclosed the US's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Relief and Works Agency, criticizing their alleged associations with Hamas. He also reinstated maximum pressure policies on Iran, emphasizing aggressive sanctions to cut down Iranian oil exports and reduce its ability to finance terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)