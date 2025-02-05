Left Menu

Trump Unveils Bold Plan for Gaza Takeover Amidst Controversial Policies

US President Donald Trump announced a controversial plan to take over the Gaza Strip, promising economic development and removal of dangerous weapons. Additionally, Trump confirmed withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council and UNRWA, reinstating aggressive sanctions on Iran, and emphasized a vision for stability in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:53 IST
Trump Unveils Bold Plan for Gaza Takeover Amidst Controversial Policies
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump (Photo/X@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump has announced plans for American intervention in the Gaza Strip, including dismantling weapons and infrastructure and fostering economic development. This announcement comes during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Trump expresses hopes for lasting peace in the region.

Trump emphasized the US's commitment to transforming Gaza economically, addressing the buildup of unexploded ordnances, and creating jobs and housing. He described the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as a potential stepping stone toward broader peace, with the US playing a pivotal role.

Further, Trump disclosed the US's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Relief and Works Agency, criticizing their alleged associations with Hamas. He also reinstated maximum pressure policies on Iran, emphasizing aggressive sanctions to cut down Iranian oil exports and reduce its ability to finance terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025