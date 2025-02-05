Treasury Department Defends Payment System Amid DOGE Controversy

The United States Department of the Treasury has clarified that it will neither halt nor deny federal spending, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to protecting the nation's payment infrastructure. This announcement follows criticism related to granting access to the payment system for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In a letter addressed to members of Congress, the Treasury Department outlined the crucial role of its Bureau of the Fiscal Service. The Fiscal Service is responsible for operating key federal government payment systems, disbursing nearly 90 percent of all federal payments through over 1.2 billion transactions annually. The department emphasized its dedication to promoting financial integrity and operational efficiency while working to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse.

The Treasury Department also noted that staff members, including Treasury employee Tom Krause, would have read-only access to coded data within the Fiscal Service's payment systems. This access will facilitate ongoing assessments of operational efficiency, similar to the access provided to auditors. Such measures are part of a concerted effort to uphold system integrity and protect critical business processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)