Exploring Bahrain's Cultural Heritage: A Journey Along the Pearling Path
The National Media Office Chairman visited Bahrain's Pearling Path, appreciating the nation's cultural preservation efforts. Accompanied by key officials, the tour highlighted Bahrain's historical landmarks and the significance of preserving its cultural identity through the restoration of historic sites.
Manama, Bahrain - Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, leading the National Media Office, embarked on an illuminating tour of the Pearling Path in Muharraq city.
Joined by Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi, Bahrain's Minister of Information, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Al Hamed praised the historical landmarks, noting how they reflect Bahrain's deep cultural heritage.
The delegation visited several historic residences lining the Pearling Path, each telling a story of Bahrain's past, underscoring the Kingdom's commitment to preserving its cultural identity for future generations.
