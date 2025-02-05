Exploring Bahrain's Cultural Heritage: A Journey Along the Pearling Path

Manama, Bahrain - Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, leading the National Media Office, embarked on an illuminating tour of the Pearling Path in Muharraq city.

Joined by Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi, Bahrain's Minister of Information, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Al Hamed praised the historical landmarks, noting how they reflect Bahrain's deep cultural heritage.

The delegation visited several historic residences lining the Pearling Path, each telling a story of Bahrain's past, underscoring the Kingdom's commitment to preserving its cultural identity for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)