Germany and Israel Embark on Digital Partnership

Germany and Israel have commenced a bilateral agreement focusing on digitization and innovation. This partnership aims to enhance cooperation in AI, digital identities, data management, and cloud infrastructure, strengthening the relationship between the two nations through a joint digital dialogue forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:46 IST
Flag of Israel . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Germany and Israel have officially launched their joint efforts in digitization and innovation, implementing a bilateral agreement signed in November. Representatives from Israel's National Digital Network and Germany's Federal Ministry for Transport and Digital Infrastructure convened for initial talks on Wednesday.

The agreement is centered around establishing a joint digital dialogue forum addressing key areas such as artificial intelligence, digital identities, data management, and government cloud infrastructure. This forum serves as a platform to discuss and strategize on these pivotal sectors.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Germany's Federal Minister for Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Volker Wiesing, emphasized that the digital dialogue signifies a deepening of strategic ties. The partnership is expected to leverage mutual knowledge to bolster economic cooperation and strengthen the bilateral relationship between Germany and Israel.

