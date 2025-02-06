UAE Government Advances Strategies for Development and Sustainability

In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan chaired the latest Ministerial Development Council meeting, concentrating on the UAE's governmental advancements. The gathering took place at the National Library and Archives, bringing together top officials to evaluate sector progress and deliberate over essential reports from various ministries and federal bodies.

Key agenda topics included the examination of proposed regulatory policies in fields like economy, media, infrastructure, and financial market competitiveness. Additionally, the council focused on enhancing human capital within the federal government and developing robust workforce programs.

The council also scrutinized the execution of national strategies and initiatives, spotlighting youth empowerment, housing, inclusion of People of Determination, economic growth, and investment. Discussions highlighted efforts to boost clean energy and improve public financial efficiency, marking substantial steps towards sustainable development.

