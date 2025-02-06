Left Menu

UAE Government Advances Strategies for Development and Sustainability

The UAE Ministerial Development Council, led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewed government sector progress and discussed initiatives to enhance human capital, youth empowerment, and clean energy. The meeting also prioritized regulatory decisions across economy, media, and infrastructure.

UAE Government Advances Strategies for Development and Sustainability
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan chaired the latest Ministerial Development Council meeting, concentrating on the UAE's governmental advancements. The gathering took place at the National Library and Archives, bringing together top officials to evaluate sector progress and deliberate over essential reports from various ministries and federal bodies.

Key agenda topics included the examination of proposed regulatory policies in fields like economy, media, infrastructure, and financial market competitiveness. Additionally, the council focused on enhancing human capital within the federal government and developing robust workforce programs.

The council also scrutinized the execution of national strategies and initiatives, spotlighting youth empowerment, housing, inclusion of People of Determination, economic growth, and investment. Discussions highlighted efforts to boost clean energy and improve public financial efficiency, marking substantial steps towards sustainable development.

