Left Menu

Trump's Dual Executive Orders Target ICC and Anti-Christian Bias

US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders addressing sanctions on the International Criminal Court and combating perceived anti-Christian bias. These actions come after the ICC issued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. Trump's orders signify a continuation of his administration's stance against the ICC's jurisdiction over US and allied actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:53 IST
Trump's Dual Executive Orders Target ICC and Anti-Christian Bias
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has enacted two significant executive orders, as reported by CNN. One order imposes stringent financial and visa sanctions on individuals involved in International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations targeting US citizens or allies, while the other order seeks to counter alleged anti-Christian bias.

The sanctions follow the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for prominent Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. These warrants, which accused Netanyahu of war crimes in Gaza, were heavily criticized by US lawmakers and dismissed by Netanyahu's office as overly biased.

The White House visit marks an important diplomatic engagement between Trump and Netanyahu amidst ICC tensions. Trump also announced plans to tackle anti-Christian bias by appointing a task force led by future Attorney General Pam Bondi. This move is part of a broader strategy reminiscent of Trump's prior actions against the ICC during his first term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025