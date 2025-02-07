Trump's Dual Executive Orders Target ICC and Anti-Christian Bias
US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders addressing sanctions on the International Criminal Court and combating perceived anti-Christian bias. These actions come after the ICC issued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. Trump's orders signify a continuation of his administration's stance against the ICC's jurisdiction over US and allied actions.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump has enacted two significant executive orders, as reported by CNN. One order imposes stringent financial and visa sanctions on individuals involved in International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations targeting US citizens or allies, while the other order seeks to counter alleged anti-Christian bias.
The sanctions follow the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for prominent Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. These warrants, which accused Netanyahu of war crimes in Gaza, were heavily criticized by US lawmakers and dismissed by Netanyahu's office as overly biased.
The White House visit marks an important diplomatic engagement between Trump and Netanyahu amidst ICC tensions. Trump also announced plans to tackle anti-Christian bias by appointing a task force led by future Attorney General Pam Bondi. This move is part of a broader strategy reminiscent of Trump's prior actions against the ICC during his first term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
