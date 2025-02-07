Pakistan's Controversial Backing: Terror Groups Spotlighted in PoJK Event

Pakistan-based terror organizations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), were notably present at an event in Rawalakot, a town situated in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), as reported by JKTV Live. Held at the Shaheed Sabir Stadium, the gathering was themed around 'Kashmir Solidarity' and 'Al Aqsa Flood,' the latter referring to Hamas's military activities in Gaza, according to JKTV Live.

The gathering saw participation from various Pakistan-based terror groups, including JeM and LeT, both designated as terrorist organizations by the United Nations, the United States, and several European countries. This event is viewed as evidence of Pakistan's ongoing support for armed groups active in the Kashmir region and its larger role in promoting anti-India sentiment and violence, as per local media outlet JKTV Live. Furthermore, JKTV Live reported that most attendees were unfamiliar faces, not from the PoJK area.

The event emphasized themes tied to the Kashmir cause, a matter that Pakistan has long advocated, especially its annual Kashmir Solidarity Day observed every February 5. This event serves as a reminder of the open operations of terror groups in the region, with Pakistan providing a stage for militant organizations under the pretext of Kashmir solidarity, exacerbating regional instability.

Recently, political activist Tasleema Akhter from the Kashmir Valley openly criticized Pakistan's hypocrisy, describing its Kashmir Solidarity Day as a 'facade' to redirect attention from its active sponsorship of terrorism and regional destabilization. In another instance, Jammu and Kashmir political activist Javed Beigh also condemned Pakistan's annual Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, labeling it a self-serving propaganda initiative lacking genuine significance for Jammu and Kashmir's people.

This incident further underscores Pakistan's contentious role in backing terror groups under the guise of championing Kashmiri rights while simultaneously providing a conduit for terrorism that destabilizes the region. While Pakistan claims to uphold the interests of the Kashmiri people, its association with internationally blacklisted terrorist entities raises critical questions about its actual objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)