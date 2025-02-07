Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Two-State Solution Amid Global Discussions at Bharat Literature Festival

During the Bharat Literature Festival at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor touched on diverse topics, including his upcoming book 'Wonderland of Words' and the prevailing national politics amidst the current Parliament session.

In response to US President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion of the US 'taking over' the Gaza Strip, Tharoor strongly protested and emphasized India's stance supporting a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict. While speaking to ANI, he reaffirmed India's commitment to Palestinian rights and opposed any plans that displace Gaza's residents.

Tharoor also commented on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critique of the Congress party in Parliament, reiterating an essential focus on India's development among all political parties, despite differing approaches. He praised the Bharat Literature Festival, encouraging book enthusiasts to visit and highlighted significant aspects of his book, particularly his views on Indianisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)