Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Two-State Solution Amid Global Discussions at Bharat Literature Festival
At the Bharat Literature Festival, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discussed his latest book 'Wonderland of Words', condemned US President Trump's plans for Gaza, and urged for a focus on unity in Indian politics. He highlighted India's support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
- Country:
- India
During the Bharat Literature Festival at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor touched on diverse topics, including his upcoming book 'Wonderland of Words' and the prevailing national politics amidst the current Parliament session.
In response to US President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion of the US 'taking over' the Gaza Strip, Tharoor strongly protested and emphasized India's stance supporting a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict. While speaking to ANI, he reaffirmed India's commitment to Palestinian rights and opposed any plans that displace Gaza's residents.
Tharoor also commented on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critique of the Congress party in Parliament, reiterating an essential focus on India's development among all political parties, despite differing approaches. He praised the Bharat Literature Festival, encouraging book enthusiasts to visit and highlighted significant aspects of his book, particularly his views on Indianisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.
If a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay: Donald Trump.