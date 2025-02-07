Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Two-State Solution Amid Global Discussions at Bharat Literature Festival

At the Bharat Literature Festival, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discussed his latest book 'Wonderland of Words', condemned US President Trump's plans for Gaza, and urged for a focus on unity in Indian politics. He highlighted India's support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Bharat Literature Festival at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor touched on diverse topics, including his upcoming book 'Wonderland of Words' and the prevailing national politics amidst the current Parliament session.

In response to US President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion of the US 'taking over' the Gaza Strip, Tharoor strongly protested and emphasized India's stance supporting a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict. While speaking to ANI, he reaffirmed India's commitment to Palestinian rights and opposed any plans that displace Gaza's residents.

Tharoor also commented on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critique of the Congress party in Parliament, reiterating an essential focus on India's development among all political parties, despite differing approaches. He praised the Bharat Literature Festival, encouraging book enthusiasts to visit and highlighted significant aspects of his book, particularly his views on Indianisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

