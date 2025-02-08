PTI Rejects Government Dialogue, Marks 'Black Day' Over Mandate Dispute

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has rejected an invitation for dialogue extended by Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday. Omar Ayub, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, stated that genuine political talks require more than intentions; they need solid commitment.

The chapter of negotiations has closed, Ayub declared, criticizing the government's lack of determination and sincerity, which he says doomed the dialogue to failure. Despite serious initial talks, the government's refusal to meet PTI's demands led to a hard stop in further discussions.

PTI Chairperson Barrister Gohar Ali confirmed the party's decision to skip the fourth meeting scheduled for January 28. He noted the government missed a deadline involving the establishment of a judicial commission, a key PTI demand. Regardless, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq emphasized future efforts to engage the opposition.

Ayaz Sadiq maintained that the government's negotiating committee would persist in its engagement attempts, even after the opposition's absence from talks. He reported that notices were sent to both parties, with no explicit refusal from the opposition, yet their non-attendance was evident.

Meanwhile, PTI Sindh has earmarked February 8 as 'Black Day' to protest what it alleges is the theft of its electoral mandate, Express Tribune detailed. Led by Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh and Karachi Division President Raja Azhar, a rally in Karachi asserted their elected status with documentation displayed on vehicles.

The protest aimed to attract public support against alleged vote rigging, claiming unauthorized assembly access by rivals. Spearheaded by prominent PTI figures, the rally traversed Karachi's streets, spotlighting discrepancies to highlight their cause. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)