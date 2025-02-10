Left Menu

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Steel and Aluminum Imports Targeted

President Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports starting Monday. The decision is part of his reciprocal trade policy aimed at matching foreign tariffs. Trump emphasized fairness and hinted at future reciprocal measures against countries imposing high tariffs on American goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:23 IST
US President Donald Trump (Image Credit: YouTube/TheWhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy shift, United States President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The announcement, made aboard Air Force One during his travel to the NFL Super Bowl, aims at addressing trade imbalances with countries charging hefty import duties on American goods.

Trump, emphasizing a reciprocal trade approach, declared, "Very simply, if you charge us, we charge them." The tariffs, set to be detailed on Monday, mark a move towards what the President describes as equitable trade relations. The statement came after discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where Trump highlighted the need for parity.

While the current U.S. tariffs on cars remain low, Trump often cites them to illustrate trade disparities. His campaign proposal for the Reciprocal Trade Act suggests broader disputes, as he seeks authority to adjust tariffs to match those set by foreign governments. The approach underlines a philosophy of 'an eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

