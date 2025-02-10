Left Menu

PM Modi Embarks on Strategic France-US Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a four-day diplomatic tour to France and the United States on Monday. In France, he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron to co-chair the AI Action Summit and inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in Marseille before proceeding to the US to meet President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:45 IST
.PM Modi embarks on his four -day visit to France, US. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on a four-day diplomatic mission to France and the United States. The visit aims to strengthen strategic partnerships with both nations, focusing on technology and international cooperation.

In France, Modi will engage in crucial discussions with President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders are set to co-chair the AI Action Summit and inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in Marseille—a significant milestone in Indo-French relations. They will also examine the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.

The diplomatic tour's second leg will see Modi visiting the United States, meeting with President Donald Trump. This marks their first meeting after Trump's re-election. The visit also involves strategic discussions with senior US administration officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

