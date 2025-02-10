Xi Jinping's Military Loyalty Campaign: Purging Corruption in the PLA

In a bold move to cement his ideological grip on China's military, Chairman Xi Jinping has unveiled an extensive educational initiative targeting the upper ranks of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The campaign, signaled by Xi's announcement on February 4, reflects growing concerns over inadequate loyalty among top military officials. This educational push is seen as a response to a string of high-profile corruption scandals that have undermined Xi's confidence in the PLA's allegiance.

Throughout recent months, several prominent figures have faced significant corruption investigations, leading to an unprecedented shake-up within the Central Military Commission, which Xi heads. Notably, former defense minister Li Shangfu and Admiral Miao Hua have been purged as part of this extensive anti-corruption drive, leaving a perceptible void in military leadership.

Despite these rigorous efforts to reinvigorate ideological loyalty, questions linger about the PLA's operational readiness. While the anti-corruption measures aim to position the PLA as a formidable force aligned with the Chinese Communist Party's vision, experts argue that instability within command structures could potentially jeopardize the military's capabilities. Nevertheless, Xi remains adamant, reiterating the strategic importance of the PLA in achieving long-term national objectives, including the contentious goal of capturing Taiwan.

