Left Menu

China Faces Lowest Marriage Rate Amid Economic Concerns

China's marriage rate hit a record low in 2024, with only 6.1 million couples tying the knot, complicating efforts to boost birth rates and address economic challenges. Various government initiatives, including financial incentives and cultural programs, struggle to resonate with young adults amid high unemployment and living costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:01 IST
China Faces Lowest Marriage Rate Amid Economic Concerns
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In 2024, China's marriage rate plummeted to its lowest since tracking began in 1986, with only 6.1 million couples registering their unions. CNN reports this marks a 20.5% decline from 2023, reflecting ongoing societal trends despite government incentives aimed at encouraging marriage and parenthood among young citizens.

The drop in marriages is paralleled by a demographic shift that includes a declining birth rate and a rise in divorces, with nearly 2.6 million couples filing for separation last year. These trends threaten China's economic stability, struggling with a shrinking workforce and an aging population, while the working-age demographic decreased by over 6.8 million in 2024.

Government efforts to reverse these trends include financial rewards, awareness campaigns, and cultural initiatives such as blind dating events and mass weddings. Despite these efforts, many young adults remain unconvinced due to high unemployment, increasing living costs, and inadequate social welfare, as China grapples with a slowing economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025