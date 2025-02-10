China Faces Lowest Marriage Rate Amid Economic Concerns

In 2024, China's marriage rate plummeted to its lowest since tracking began in 1986, with only 6.1 million couples registering their unions. CNN reports this marks a 20.5% decline from 2023, reflecting ongoing societal trends despite government incentives aimed at encouraging marriage and parenthood among young citizens.

The drop in marriages is paralleled by a demographic shift that includes a declining birth rate and a rise in divorces, with nearly 2.6 million couples filing for separation last year. These trends threaten China's economic stability, struggling with a shrinking workforce and an aging population, while the working-age demographic decreased by over 6.8 million in 2024.

Government efforts to reverse these trends include financial rewards, awareness campaigns, and cultural initiatives such as blind dating events and mass weddings. Despite these efforts, many young adults remain unconvinced due to high unemployment, increasing living costs, and inadequate social welfare, as China grapples with a slowing economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)