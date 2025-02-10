SRTI Park Shines Bright: Innovating at Sharjah Light Festival 2025

The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has become a central attraction at the Sharjah Light Festival 2025, captivating numerous visitors with its stunning evening illuminations. This participation aligns with the park's mission to fuse technology and creativity for community engagement, cementing its reputation as a leading innovation hub in the UAE.

The festival serves as a platform to introduce the park as a dynamic center combining technology, research, and culture. SRTI Park CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi expressed delight in being part of the event, underscoring their commitment to initiatives that use technology to deliver unique public experiences. The high visitor turnout emphasizes the park's role in merging innovation with entertainment.

Home to startups and companies in smart lighting, SRTI Park harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve energy efficiency and visual experiences. These sustainable solutions are pivotal in reducing energy use by up to 80%, supporting the UAE's sustainability goals. With the global LED market expanding, SRTI Park plays a crucial role with its significant manufacturing capacity in the MENA region.

