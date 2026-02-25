Market Momentum: Europe's Sector Surge Amidst AI Trends
Asian share markets rise, buoyed by a U.S. stock rebound, with AI trends impacting Wall Street. South Korean, Taiwanese, and Japanese markets benefit from AI-driven capex. Nvidia's performance is key, as it prepares to report significant earnings, with its market cap rivaling national GDPs.
Asian markets experienced a robust upswing, drawing optimism from the recent recovery on Wall Street. Investors brace for the volatility that accompanies the AI sector's impact on stocks. Concurrently, the dollar dipped slightly, with Treasury yields marginally rising while oil prices saw a modest increase.
Asian countries like South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are capitalizing on their role in generating the AI infrastructure, leading to lucrative earnings. The Kospi has surged nearly 5% this week, setting a new record and reflecting a 44% increase in 2026. Similarly, Taiwan's investors enjoy a 22% rise this year. Meanwhile, Japanese analysts are optimistic about better governance and earnings prospects.
A climactic moment awaits with Nvidia's upcoming performance report. Analysts predict a 62% profit increase, yet the market's focus remains on beating these expectations. Nvidia's report could lead to shifts in market value, with its colossal market cap placing it alongside major global economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
