Rising Violence Erodes Public Safety in Pakistan

Targeted killings and mounting criminal activity are severely destabilizing Pakistan, undermining public confidence in the justice system, Dawn reports. This issue came to the fore on Monday with the tragic killing of three individuals, including two from the Hindu community, by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan's Kech district, as reported by Dawn.

According to law enforcement, assailants on motorcycles fired shots near Star Plus market. "Two members of the Hindu community were killed, alongside another individual," an official from Dawn stated, adding that the victims were transferred to Turbat District Hospital. Those deceased were named Hari Lal and Moti Lal, originating from Sindh's Sanghar area, and the injured was identified as Shero Mal.

Dawn reported that police have deemed the incident a targeted killing, though no group has taken responsibility. In a separate incident in Buleda, Muhammad Hayat was gunned down, conveying the intensifying threats within the region. Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has condemned the incidents and demanded swift action against the perpetrators. With escalating crime rates and political instability, the overall security landscape in Pakistan is increasingly precarious, impelling a pervasive state of fear amidst the populace. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)