Left Menu

Rising Violence Erodes Public Safety in Pakistan

Targeted killings and rising crime are significantly destabilizing Pakistan, shaking public trust in the justice system. Recent attacks in Balochistan highlight this trend, challenging law enforcement and worsening safety concerns. As political and social tensions escalate, citizens live in growing fear, demanding urgent governmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:08 IST
Rising Violence Erodes Public Safety in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Targeted killings and mounting criminal activity are severely destabilizing Pakistan, undermining public confidence in the justice system, Dawn reports. This issue came to the fore on Monday with the tragic killing of three individuals, including two from the Hindu community, by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan's Kech district, as reported by Dawn.

According to law enforcement, assailants on motorcycles fired shots near Star Plus market. "Two members of the Hindu community were killed, alongside another individual," an official from Dawn stated, adding that the victims were transferred to Turbat District Hospital. Those deceased were named Hari Lal and Moti Lal, originating from Sindh's Sanghar area, and the injured was identified as Shero Mal.

Dawn reported that police have deemed the incident a targeted killing, though no group has taken responsibility. In a separate incident in Buleda, Muhammad Hayat was gunned down, conveying the intensifying threats within the region. Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has condemned the incidents and demanded swift action against the perpetrators. With escalating crime rates and political instability, the overall security landscape in Pakistan is increasingly precarious, impelling a pervasive state of fear amidst the populace. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025