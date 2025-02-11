Left Menu

Global AI Diplomacy: Modi and Guterres Lead Paris Summit for Equitable AI Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met in Paris during the AI Action Summit. They emphasized a need for inclusive global cooperation to prevent disparities in AI technology access. Modi highlighted India's initiatives and announced it will host the next AI Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:34 IST
Global AI Diplomacy: Modi and Guterres Lead Paris Summit for Equitable AI Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Image: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Paris at the AI Action Summit, highlighting a commitment to equitable access to AI technologies. Modi expressed satisfaction in their meeting on X, stressing the importance of bridging the digital divide.

Speaking at the summit, Guterres warned against the growing concentration of AI capabilities becoming a new frontier for geopolitical divides, urging leaders to ensure AI serves as a unifying force between developed and developing nations rather than exacerbating inequalities.

Co-chairing the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi called for unified global efforts to establish governing standards for AI, aimed at fostering innovation and ensuring equitable access, particularly benefiting the Global South, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Modi acknowledged the success of collaborations such as the India-France sustainability partnership through the International Solar Alliance and emphasized the potential of a robust digital public infrastructure. He also announced India's plans to develop a Large Language Model for AI and host the next AI Summit.

The summit's High-Level Segment, featuring global leaders and industry experts, concluded with a dinner at the Elysee Palace, reinforcing international dialog on the future of AI governance and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025