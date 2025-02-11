Global AI Diplomacy: Modi and Guterres Lead Paris Summit for Equitable AI Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Paris at the AI Action Summit, highlighting a commitment to equitable access to AI technologies. Modi expressed satisfaction in their meeting on X, stressing the importance of bridging the digital divide.

Speaking at the summit, Guterres warned against the growing concentration of AI capabilities becoming a new frontier for geopolitical divides, urging leaders to ensure AI serves as a unifying force between developed and developing nations rather than exacerbating inequalities.

Co-chairing the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi called for unified global efforts to establish governing standards for AI, aimed at fostering innovation and ensuring equitable access, particularly benefiting the Global South, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Modi acknowledged the success of collaborations such as the India-France sustainability partnership through the International Solar Alliance and emphasized the potential of a robust digital public infrastructure. He also announced India's plans to develop a Large Language Model for AI and host the next AI Summit.

The summit's High-Level Segment, featuring global leaders and industry experts, concluded with a dinner at the Elysee Palace, reinforcing international dialog on the future of AI governance and innovation.

