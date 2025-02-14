ICRC President Highlights Rising Global Conflict and Urges Strengthening Humanitarian Law

In a stark warning issued in conjunction with the Munich Security Conference launch, Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), highlighted the alarming prevalence of over 120 active armed conflicts globally. These conflicts are marked by severe violence, widespread destruction, and significant hindrances to humanitarian aid delivery.

Spoljaric stressed the vital role humanitarian efforts have in facilitating de-escalation. She cautioned that without greater respect for international humanitarian law, the rising costs of wars could escalate security risks globally.

In her statement from Geneva today, Spoljaric noted that the vast destruction in current conflict zones is pushing international systems toward collapse. This, coupled with the loss of countless lives and substantial reconstruction costs, threatens to destabilize global markets and undermine worldwide stability. She urged the international community to strengthen its commitment to the rules of war to minimize these impacts and reduce reliance on aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)