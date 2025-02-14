ICRC President Highlights Rising Global Conflict and Urges Strengthening Humanitarian Law
More than 120 armed conflicts worldwide are causing extreme destruction and impeding aid delivery, warns ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric. She stresses the need for humanitarian efforts to reduce reliance on aid and prevent development setbacks, advocating stronger adherence to international humanitarian law.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a stark warning issued in conjunction with the Munich Security Conference launch, Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), highlighted the alarming prevalence of over 120 active armed conflicts globally. These conflicts are marked by severe violence, widespread destruction, and significant hindrances to humanitarian aid delivery.
Spoljaric stressed the vital role humanitarian efforts have in facilitating de-escalation. She cautioned that without greater respect for international humanitarian law, the rising costs of wars could escalate security risks globally.
In her statement from Geneva today, Spoljaric noted that the vast destruction in current conflict zones is pushing international systems toward collapse. This, coupled with the loss of countless lives and substantial reconstruction costs, threatens to destabilize global markets and undermine worldwide stability. She urged the international community to strengthen its commitment to the rules of war to minimize these impacts and reduce reliance on aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Car Crashes into Crowd Ahead of Munich Security Conference: 20 Injured
Russia Absent from Munich Security Conference
Vance Sparks Controversy at Munich Security Conference
Trump's Foreign Policy Sparks Uncertainty at Munich Security Conference
Trump's Team Gears Up for Crucial Talks with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference