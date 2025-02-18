Suresh K Reddy Takes Charge as India's Ambassador to Egypt

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs appointed Suresh K Reddy as India's new Ambassador to Egypt. Reddy, a veteran diplomat from the 1991 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, has been serving as the Ambassador to Brazil.

Reddy's diplomatic journey has seen him stationed in strategic locations, including Cairo, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Islamabad, with significant tenures as the Ambassador to Iraq and ASEAN. He was crucial in the evacuation operations from Iraq in 2014.

His career at the Ministry encompasses several critical roles, such as engagement with neighboring countries and steering multilateral economic relations. In January 2020, he took on the role of Additional Secretary (Europe), aligning India's strategies with Europe and Central Asia. Reddy is anticipated to assume his new duties in Egypt soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)