Left Menu

Suresh K Reddy Takes Charge as India's Ambassador to Egypt

Suresh K Reddy, formerly India's Ambassador to Brazil, has been appointed as the new Ambassador to Egypt. With a distinguished 1991 Indian Foreign Service career, he brings extensive diplomatic experience from postings across the Middle East and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:27 IST
Suresh K Reddy Takes Charge as India's Ambassador to Egypt
Ambassador Suresh K Reddy (Photo/ Embassy of India in Brazil) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs appointed Suresh K Reddy as India's new Ambassador to Egypt. Reddy, a veteran diplomat from the 1991 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, has been serving as the Ambassador to Brazil.

Reddy's diplomatic journey has seen him stationed in strategic locations, including Cairo, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Islamabad, with significant tenures as the Ambassador to Iraq and ASEAN. He was crucial in the evacuation operations from Iraq in 2014.

His career at the Ministry encompasses several critical roles, such as engagement with neighboring countries and steering multilateral economic relations. In January 2020, he took on the role of Additional Secretary (Europe), aligning India's strategies with Europe and Central Asia. Reddy is anticipated to assume his new duties in Egypt soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025