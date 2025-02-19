Egypt Facilitates Aid Convoy Into Gaza Amid Reconstruction Talks

In a significant development, five heavy machinery vehicles crossed into the Gaza Strip from Egypt through the Rafah border, boosting ongoing debris-clearing operations. This move was confirmed by local Palestinian sources, marking a pivotal moment in facilitating international aid to Gaza.

Earlier, Israel detailed a deal tied to releasing four deceased Israeli bodies, enabling the entry of crucial equipment and mobile homes into the region. On Monday, an influx of 290 humanitarian aid trucks, including 23 carrying fuel and gas, marked a concerted effort to address Gaza's pressing needs.

According to the Middle East News Agency (MENA), Egyptian officials at the Rafah crossing ensured thorough inspections before allowing aid through Kerem Shalom and Al-Auja. Concurrently, Egypt's Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty engaged with the UN's Sigrid Kaag in preparation for a Gaza reconstruction conference, stressing the urgent launch of recovery projects with extensive international cooperation.

