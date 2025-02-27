Left Menu

Opposition Grand Alliance Accuses Government of Thwarting Conference Amidst Rising Tensions

The Opposition Grand Alliance claims government interference in their planned conference, accusing authorities of blocking venues. Despite obstacles, the event proceeded, focusing on constitutional supremacy. Leaders criticized the government for being fearful of discussions on law and democracy.

Updated: 27-02-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:48 IST
Opposition Grand Alliance Accuses Government of Thwarting Conference Amidst Rising Tensions
Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
  Country:
  • Pakistan

The Opposition Grand Alliance has accused the government of attempting to disrupt their planned conference by allegedly obstructing venue bookings, as reported by The Express Tribune. The alliance has vowed to proceed with the event as scheduled on Thursday, despite facing numerous challenges.

According to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, efforts to secure a venue have been consistently thwarted over the past week, with venues being canceled reportedly due to the national cricket team's passage. Abbasi humorously noted the national obsession with cricket hindering political dialogue.

Despite the setbacks, including threats from hotel management to shut down the market, the conference successfully took place, gathering journalists, lawyers, and political figures. Discussions centered on constitutional supremacy and legal integrity, devoid of inflammatory rhetoric, as emphasized by Abbasi.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub criticized the government's apprehension towards a simple indoor conference, labeling it as a fundamental right. Emphasizing a commitment to Pakistan's democratic fabric, Ayub highlighted the aim to protect the constitution and the nation's future.

Ayub also revealed pressure on hotel administration without disclosed sources, demanding written evidence. He warned of escalating the matter to the Chief Justice if interference persisted. Addressing Balochistan issues, Ayub urged the provincial government to act transparently if in control, The Express Tribune noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

