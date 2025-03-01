Federal Supreme Court to Announce Verdict in High-Profile Terrorism Case
The Federal Supreme Court's State Security Chamber will deliver its verdict on March 4, 2025, concerning appeals in the 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisation' case. The case involves convictions of 53 defendants, including members of the Muslim Brotherhood, and six companies, facing various penalties including life sentences and hefty fines.
In a significant development, the Federal Supreme Court's State Security Chamber in Abu Dhabi is slated to deliver its verdict on the high-profile 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisation' case on March 4, 2025.
The court has been deliberating on appeals submitted by the Public Prosecutor and the 59 convicted individuals, who were previously sentenced in a case that has drawn considerable media attention.
Convictions were issued against 53 defendants, including leading figures of the Muslim Brotherhood and six companies, with sentences ranging from life imprisonment to AED20 million in fines. The Public Prosecutor has also raised concerns over the dismissal of charges against 24 defendants accused of financial support to the terrorist 'Reform Call' Organisation.
